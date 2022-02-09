Search efforts resume in Colombia after landslide kills 15, injures dozens

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Fifteen people have died and four are missing following a landslide in Colombia, the country’s disaster management agency said Wednesday, with search efforts set to continue.

The landslide hit the western city of Pereira on Tuesday morning, according to Colombia’s National Unit for Disaster Risk Management.

Thirty-five people were injured, the agency said Tuesday. Four houses were destroyed and 52 homes were evacuated.

Army personnel, firefighters and members of the Red Cross responded to the emergency Tuesday, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management said. Search operations were due to resume at dawn on Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall in the morning and unstable ground in the area caused the landslide, the agency said in a statement Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall and unstable ground caused Tuesday’s landslide in Pereira, Colombia.

Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia, on Tuesday.

