Search widens for missing Erin man

Anil Maraj reported missing since March 17 and the car he was last seen driving.

The wife of an Erin man who is missing for over a week is not giving up hope that he will be found.

Ruth Maraj said on Thursday said, “We have no police updates but were are not giving up hope. We are searching non-stop every day. We will continue the search until we find him.”

She said she is fully aware cases like these do not always have a happy ending, but she is hopeful for a positive outcome.

“We are hoping for the best. I know there is only so much we could do, but we are still hoping to find him alive.”

She said their search has taken them to areas in Rancho Quemado and the oil field roads close to their home.

“If we don’t find anything here, we will extend the search further.”

Anil Maraj, 40, left his Arena Village home around midday on March 17. The father of six told one of his sons, Jeremiah, someone had hired him for a job, but gave no details about the person who hired him or where he was going. He left diving his white Nissan Tiida, PCU 6022.

When calls to his cell phone yielded no answer, a missing person’s report was made to the Erin police on Saturday.

Search parties were quickly organised for Maraj who was also employed with the Siparia Regional Corporation.

The Hunters Search and Rescue team has also joined the search. Team leader captain Vallence Rambharat told the Newsday on Thursday that they were following a number of leads.

He said new information has surfaced that approximately one and a half hours after Maraj left home, one of his aunts called his cell phone and he told her he was driving and could not speak.

Rambharat estimated that one and a half hours drive could have taken Maraj to Cedros, Gasparillo, Princes Town or up the Solomon Hochoy Highway.

He said they were getting information from the public but a number of reports which claimed the missing car had been sighted proved not to be credible. Rambharat said he was also liaising closely with the police and the Anti-Kidnapping Squad, but they had not solid leads.

He said this meant they would have to do a nation-wide search.

Hunters Search and Rescue team is also actively involved in searching for a missing man in Carenage and for Sahadeo Ramsaroo, 64, of St Croix Road, Princes Town

He said Ramsaroop who recently returned from the USA to conduct business was reported missing on March 17.

He was last seen on March 13.

