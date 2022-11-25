Senegal leave struggling hosts staring exit

Black Immigrant Daily News

Senegal players celebrate a goal against Qatar in a World Cup group A match at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Friday. – AP

DESPITE scoring their first goal of the tournament, 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar remain bottom of Group A with zero points, after losing 3-1 to Senegal on Friday.

Senegalese Boulaye Dia opened the scoreboard in the 41st minute – 11 minutes after receiving a yellow card.

Senegal added another in the second half as a solid header from Famara Diedhiou bulged the net from a corner kick by Ismail Jakobs.

In the 78th minute, Qatar had their first cause for celebration since the tournament began, when Mohammed Muntari pulled a goal back.

But any hope of an equaliser was shattered just six minutes later as Ahmadou Bamba Dieng made it 3-1 to Senegal.

Although he did not get a clean sheet, Senegal goalkeeper and award-winning Chelsea FC goalkeeper Edouard Mendy displayed a masterclass performance with a string of saves.

Senegal now sit in third place in Group A. Group leaders Netherlands and second-placed Ecuador face each other in the third game of the day.

