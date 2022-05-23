Severed head of missing Nigerian lawmaker found in park, police say

The content originally appeared on: CNN

NigeriaPolice in Nigeria have discovered the severed head of a state legislator who went missing last week in the southeastern state of Anambra, where the government accuses separatists of carrying out a spate of killings and kidnappings, police said on Sunday.

The southeast, homeland of the Igbo ethnic group, is agitating to secede from the rest of Nigeria and the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group has been leading those calls.

Okechukwu Okoye, a legislator in the Anambra state assembly and his aide went missing on May 15. His head was found on Saturday night in a park in the Nnewi south local government area, Anambra state police spokesman Tochukwu Ikenga said.

“The lawmaker was killed. His head was found along Nnobi road. There is no suspect in custody yet,” Ikenga said.

The Anambra state governor has put up a 10 million naira ($24,000) reward for information on the killers.

