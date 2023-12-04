Shenseea, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Cardi B Show Off Their Fit At Balenciaga Show In LA

Shenseea link up with Wiz Khalifa and 2 Chainz at Balenciaga Pre-Fall 2024 show in Los Angeles.

Shenseea was stunning as she attended the 2024 Balenciaga Pre-Fall show in California. The Jamaican songstress was decked out in head-to-toe Balenciaga, which included a long black plaid trench coat with oversized lapels, her inside shirt being a black hoodie and patterned tights, along with a black leather purse and boots.

The singer also shared close-up details of her purse and clothing as she posed provocatively to show off her curves. Her former manager Romeich also shared a video of her outfit on TikTok as he gassed up the “Blessed” artiste. Shenseea was also spotted sharing some lens time with rapper Wiz Khalifa, and later she was also spotted meeting 2 Chainz for the first time. Both seemed to have a good rapport, as Shenseea is seen laughing in the photo.

Shenseea and 2 Chainz at Balenciaga Show in LA December 2023

On her Instagram Story, she also revealed that as soon as she left the show, she went to the studio as she hinted that she might be dropping some new music before the year ended for fans after her “Shen Yeng Anthem” went viral on TikTok.

In other Shenseea news, the artiste has landed a spot on Trick Daddy’s cooking show Trick Daddy Dollars and revealed that she is appearing on the next episode to cook some seafood.

On the show, Trick Daddy complimented the artiste as being beautiful but also said that Jamaican women are “mean.” Of course, in the typical Trick Daddy style, the rapper had Shenseea rolling with a laugh as he mentioned her multi-cultural background with a Japanese father and Jamaican mom and also informed her that he was the president of the “eat the booty gang” to elicit her reaction given the idea that Jamaicans do not practice the same customs.

However, Shenseea is a good sport and laughs at his jokes as they prepare to get down in the kitchen. The episode is set to release during the first week of December.

Cardi B, who was also at the event, went viral after clips surfaced of her donned a blue fur coat while walking the runway.