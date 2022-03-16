Shenseea Brought Out Beenie Man, Sean Paul At Star-Studded ‘Alpa’ Launch Party

Grammy-Nominated Recording artiste Shenseea had her Jamaican album launch for her debut offering Alpha at a well-attended event this evening.

The event hosted by Digicel’s D’Music platform in association with Romeich Entertainment was held at Romeich Entertainment Headquarters in Kingston.

Among the political figures in attendance were Culture and Entertainment Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange, along with will Health and Wellness Minister Christopher Tufton, Finance and Planning Minister Dr. Nigel Clarke, and Minister Floyd Green.

The Entertainment fraternity also showed out for the singer, with Tarrus Riley, Sean Paul, Beenie Man, Cecile, label-mate Ding Dong, and International Producer London On Da Track the specially invited guest.

Popular Social Media influencers Quite Perry, Chiney K Pop Girl, Tanzania Tracey, and Kareem Bwoya Tings were among the faces seen at the invite-only event.

After doing several interviews, Shenseea took to the stage to perform a number of singles from the project. Beenie Man and Sean Paul, who are both featured on the 14-track set, also made cameo appearances.

Taurus Riley and Ding Dong also entertained the crowd.

The Alpha Singjay also used the opportunity to heap phrases on her manager Romeich Major who she credited as being the inspiration and driving force behind her career in an emotional speech.

During her performance, London On Da Track presented Shenseea with what looked to be a diamond-encrusted chain, much to the delight of the crowd, whose eyes remained fixed on the two for any tell-tale signs to confirm dating rumors.

The rumors have been swirling in local and international media for weeks after both were spotted at the Super Bowl game together holding hands.

Shenseea’s Alpha continues to lead the Reggae iTunes Chart since its release last Friday.

In the meantime, social media users who tuned in to the multiple Instagram Live Steams broadcasting the event were quick to point out what seemed to be the perceived bias since entertainment events are not being sanctioned by the government.

The government, however, recently announced that protocols are being fine-tuned for the reopening of the sector in the coming weeks.

Approximately 350 persons were in attendance at the event, with COVID 19 protocols being observed.

Most persons wore a mask at some point during the night.