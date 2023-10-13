Shenseea ‘I Wish I Sang’ Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama”

Like many of us, Shenseea says Victoria Monét’s hit song “On My Mama” is her favorite song out at the moment.

The Jamaican singer was on Instagram Live last night, chopping it up with her fans while doing her makeup and vibing to some of her favorite music. In one segment, Shenseea joked about how her eyelashes looked while some of her fans gave her cues on how to get her makeup done. ShenYeng previously revealed that she does her own makeup for most of her events, while most celebrities hire makeup artists.

One of the songs Shenseea was really feeling during her IG Live was Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama.” The track has been gaining a lot of traction among fans, with the music video clocking over 10 million views on YouTube since its release eight weeks ago. Celebrity women, including Kerry Washington, Zendaya, Keke Palmer, Hailey Bieber, Yara Shahidi, Kelly Rowland, Teyana Taylor, Jennifer Lopez, Gabrielle Union, and more have all shared clips using the song as the soundtrack.

Shenseea also showcased her vocal belting out some of the song’s lyrics. “This song is fire too. I wish I sang this song,” she said. “You can touch my back, Oouu, I f***ing love this song. That sh*t is insane. Victoria did that sh*t bro. I love this song.”

The Sacramento native reacted to Shenseea and other women showing her song love. “I am so in awe of all of you beautiful black queens thank you for your out loud support of me!! It really means the world to me,” she wrote. Monét added in another post, “WOW!!! I have been blown away and soooo thankful seeing all of these women I’m inspired by supporting me and my music like this!! This industry breeds so much hate and pits us against each other all the time, so this feels extra special!! So thankful to all of you posting more support tomorrow!”

It’s safe to say that Victoria Monét created the perfect female empowerment anthem, judging from the overwhelming support from her female fans. The Atlanta-born singer recently collaborated with reggae legend Buju Banton on two singles, “Party Girls” and “Body Touching Body,” featured on Gargamel’s new album, Born for Greatness, released on September 8, 2023.

Shenseea is currently readying her sophomore album, due for release sometime later this year or early next year. The project has yet to get a release date or a title, but the last update from the singer was that it’s eighty percent done.