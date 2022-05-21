Shenseea Names Connecticut Sun’s 2022 Music Ambassador

Jamaican singer Shenseea is the Connecticut Sun’s music ambassador for 2022 with her anthem “Sun Comes Up” as theme song.

The Connecticut Sun announced on Friday morning as they shared that in commemoration of the 20th-anniversary season, they are appointing Shenseea as their music ambassador.

A video with Shenseea’s vocals and the players was shared to make the announcement. Shenseea was also seen in the video wearing the WNBA team’s orange jersey.

This is Shenseea’s first ambassadorship for a sports team and another milestone in her blooming international career. The song in particular that represents the team’s 2022 season is “Sun Comes Up,” one of the biggest songs and a motivational anthem that was released in her debut album Alpha back in March.

Shenseea is set to perform at all of the Rolling Loud Festivals for this year, and she is still riding high on her latest Billboard MusicCon appearance, the event leading up to the Billboard Music Awards last weekend, where she, for the first time, appeared at a hip hop event.

In the meantime, the Connecticut Sun is third in the WNBA league and is one of the strongest teams in the women’s league of the NBA. The team took home MVP, MIP, and COTY awards from the last year’s competition.

President of the Connecticut Sun, Jen Rizzotti says, spoke about Shenseea’s motivational anthem being the perfect song to set the tone for players. The song is to be played before each game kicks off.

“We are very excited to have Shenseea as our music ambassador for the Sun’s 20th Anniversary season,” Rizzotti said. “We have been working on ways to use our platform to highlight young artists and bring fans an elevated experience all season long.”

Shenseea also shared her excitement and gratitude at being named the team’s music ambassador.

“I’m so excited to be teaming up with the Connecticut Sun with a song that is so close to my heart, Sun Comes Up,” Shenseea said in a statement announcing the deal.

She added, “I am especially honoured to be a part of something that supports other strong women, and this collaboration represents everything that I want my music to be—music that empowers and uplifts people.”