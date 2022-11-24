Shenseea Pays Full Tuition For Fan Going Law School

A University of the West Indies Faculty of Law student has received the coveted Shen Yeng scholarship sponsored by rising hip-hop artist Shenseea.

In a post on Wednesday, Monifa Peterson shared that the scholarship comes at a point where she is trying to finish her law degree, having started six years ago. On Instagram, the vivacious 25-year-old spoke about struggling with tuition fees and being surprised after she was chosen for the award, which was announced this year by Shenseea.

“While I’m here fighting the fight of a lifetime to finish a Degree I started in 2016, I would just like to take the time out to express my gratitude to the one and Only @shenseea for giving me the Push of a Lifetime. I went from being Talked down on for having to use Student loans to finance my Education to Getting FULL TUITION FUNDING from @shenseea,” the young woman wrote.

She continued that she has been an avid supporter of Shenseea, who herself comes from humble beginnings and often shares her stories about how she rose from poverty to now living her dream.

“Quite like Shen at a point, I myself had my dreams feel like they were being crushed by circumstances beyond my control. I trusted God and worked until I was able to pay off what I owed my university. But that was only a PART of the mountain,” she said.

Monifa Peterson

“Then, after passing the hurdle of the balance right before another wave of stress @shenseea gave me the support I always wished I had but fought without,” she said.

Peterson says she hopes to use the support received from the ‘Alpha’ artist to help herself and also pay it forward when the time comes.

In the meantime, Romeich Entertainment CEO Romeich Major, who organized the scholarship on behalf of Shenseea, also complimented the artist for keeping her promise to support a student.

“When good do we affi show it just like she promise she will be helping to pay some one tuition and she did @shenseea big big move this!!! Life changer for a hard working lady @moni_divine all best hun big up team #shenyeng nuff good come out a we Jamaican artist them a nuff a them a do greatness a just media run with bad more than Good!!!” Major wrote on Instagram.

Shenseea hasn’t publicly reacted to the announcement as yet. The artist who was featured on Billboard’s Honda Stage this year has always been candid about her past struggles and how she appreciates education.