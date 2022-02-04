Shenseea Says Late Mom Inspired Her Verse On Yo Gotti’s “Forever Ballin'”: Listen

Shenseea shares the inspiration behind her collaboration with Yo Gotti, “Forever Ballin’” off his new album CM10.

The Jamaican singer continues to find her place on some of hip hop’s biggest releases in recent months, this time appearing on Yo Gotti‘s final album to his fans after nearly three decades in music.

Gotti doubles his efforts in giving back to his fans on CM10: Free Game and incorporates the likes of Kodak Black, Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, and the only female holding it down, Shenseea. The “Lick” rapper had previously gotten a ton of pushback from fans for her recent collab with Megan Thee Stallion. For many, Shen’s January release lacked the lyrical thump, and melodic humph the entertainer has been giving fans since her breakout. With this in mind, ShenYeng fans and critics alike should be pleased with her latest delivery on “Forever Ballin’” off Gotti’s project.

Yo Gotti divides his project into Side A – dubbed Free, and Side B – dubbed Game. “Forever Ballin’” is all about Game, and Shenseea leads the charge with a stellar chorus capturing the essence of perseverance and believing in one’s self.

“No matter, the shit that I’m going through I know ammo be alright, I tell myself I ain’t giving up til the day I die, Life hard but me no want it easy on me, F**k all who no believe inna me, Ammo keep giving my all Yea, Ammo be forever ballin Yo,” she pipes.

Shenseea also got her chance to show her vocal range on the track’s hook and outro, as she provides words of inspiration to everyone tuning in for the ‘Free Game.’ Gotti doesn’t disappoint, as he adds bars on top bars of wisdom for everyone looking to make it out of the struggle.

Shenseea shares that she wrote her verse on her late mother’s Memorial Day, who passed away suddenly in 2020.

“This song is so special to me because it was done on my Mom’s Memorial Day, I wrote it with my heart, reassuring and motivating myself to keep going. I hope it does the same for y’all! #ForeverBallin @yogotti CM10 out now,” she said.

As for Gotti, the rapper is not necessarily retiring but just shifting his focus to the fresh new talents on his roster and other big ventures. The rapper is now part-owner of Major League Soccer team DC United, which puts a whole new meaning to “Forever Ballin’.”

Other exciting tracks from the CMG, formerly Cocaine Muzik Group, produced album include “Just Left The Hamptons” and “Family Tree.”

Shenseea is currently in contention for her first Grammy following her feature on Kanye West‘s “Ok Ok pt 2” off his 2021 project Donda. The album was nominated in the category of Best Rap Album. She is also gearing up to release her album titled Alpha on March 11, 2022.