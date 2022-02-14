Shenseea Turn Heads At Super Bowl With London On Da Track, The Weeknd & Manager SAL

Shenseea hit up Super Bowl LVI with her rumored boyfriend London On Da Track and her team including manager Wassim Sal Slaiby and fellow artistes Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

While many people dream of fame and its accompanying lifestyle, some folks often forget that thee price to pay, part of which includes zero privacy. Jamaican celebrities are just as sought after when it comes to people wanting to know everything about their personal lives, and it does not just stop at what they want people to know but also things they would prefer to keep under wraps, such as who they are dating and other aspects of their love lives.

Shenseea’s love life is once again up for discussion as social media is buzzing with rumors that she has a new love interest. It seems as if talks about the “Blessed” singer being seen up close and personal with music producer ‘London on da Track’ of late might be true, despite attempts to quell all the noise. Though there were attempts to prevent photographic and video evidence from surfacing online, nothing can truly stop social media from serving tea.

A video surfaced of the two at Super Bowl Sunday with the “Run Run” entertainer all dolled up in a blue off-the-shoulder outfit sharing space with London. The individual who videoed the clip was careful enough to do so unnoticeably. Shenseea can be seen sitting on a stool as London has his arms around her shoulder.

In another clip that surfaced online, Shenseea’s manager Wassim Sal Slaiby took a video of himself and his team, including singer Doja Cat, The Weeknd, and rapper Ty Dolla $ign.

SALXO Instagram

In a still grabbed from the video were London and Shenseea apparently in the background holding hands, but the clip was blurred out. However, that did not stop the speculation as fans of both were excited to declare that it was indeed the producer and the Jamaican dancehall princess.

Born London Holmes, the 30-year-old producer/songwriter has collaborated with rap’s biggest artistes, including Birdman, Drake, Gucci Mane, 50 Cents, Lil Wayne, Post Malone, and 21 Savage. He shares a daughter with singer Summer Walker, who is notorious for airing out his dirty laundry in her songs.

Shenyeng fans are closely monitoring the situation and have so far shared mixed feelings about the possibility of a relationship between the two.

One person commented, “Jamaican police force would do well with the persons who are doing these investigations…unnu talent going to waste.”

A fan also declared, “After him do Summer Walker like that she can’t be mad, guess she gonna be baby mamma number 5!” while another chimed, “Don’t do it girl! Him have a bag a baby mada and him nuh mind pickney!”

Another Jamaican star spotted at the Super Bowl on Sunday was Usain Bolt, who was spotted in the stand with his close friend and manager AJ.