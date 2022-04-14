Shenseea & Tyga’s “Blessed” Certified Gold In Canada

Shenseea has added another gold to her belt with her 2019 record “Blessed,” featuring American rapper Tyga is now certified gold in Canada.

On Tuesday, she confirmed that the song, which is her first collaboration after signing Rich Immigrants/Interscope Records, was certified gold by Music Canada a day prior.

Shenseea shared a screenshot of the headline on her Instagram Stories but did not offer any comment.

“Blessed” was produced by Tarik ‘Rvssian‘ Johnston and writing credits go to Shenseea, Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser, Sean Small, and Stephen’ Di Genius’ McGregor.

The song is presently on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart at No. 6, but it had peaked at No. 2 on release in 2019.

According to checks, “Blessed” was certified gold after selling 40,000 total units, and the music video has 58 million views on YouTube.

In the meantime, the song continues to receive heavy airplay, peaking at No. 33 on the Rhythmic Audience chart and No. 37 on the Rhythmic Airplay chart.

“Blessed” is the second gold certification Shenseea has received. On April 4, the song “Ok Ok Pt. 2” became her first gold certification in the United States. The song is certified platinum worldwide and is a remix by American rapper Kanye West which also featured Chicago drill rapper Rooga.

Rvssian Shenseea and Tyga

Shenseea recently addressed critics of one of her songs prior to dropping her album whil promising fans good music was on the way. The dancehall deejay promised her fans that they would like her upcoming tracks if they didn’t like “Lick.”

“To all who love the song, thank you,” she wrote in a comment on IG. “To who don’t you’ll like the next one, or the next one, either way, today is a good day.”

In a video shared online, the singer called for her fans to continue supporting her song, which has been streaming for more than 25 hours and has more than 2.1 million views so far.

“Mi just want to see every gal a lick out… I just want to see tongues today,” she said. “I was so happy, we been trending for 25 hours, 2.5 million views, the streams are going crazy,” she said.

The singer thanked her team and fans for her first song to hit the top of streaming charts.

“I was working for two weeks prior to this release, my tea I just want to thank y’all because y’all know how long I’ve waited to just even get on the charts and I’m about to dominate, I’m telling you, so that’s why this moment is so big for me because it’s the start of what I’m about to do.”

Shenseea added that she has been dominating in dancehall, and now it’s time to make a change and move on to bigger things which include exploring other genres and spreading her wings internationally.

“I told myself I’m going to do dancehall for five years, I have given y’all hits upon hits and hits, I’ve given y’all five years bro.”

She added that she isn’t leaving dancehall but only pursuing a bigger goal. “I’m not leaving dancehall, I could never but I have such a bigger dream for myself since I was a child,” she said.

In the meantime, Shenseea’s song featuring Megan Thee Stallion entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 93. The song also debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Reggae chart and charted among the top 10 on Apple Music and Spotify.

The song, which has received criticism for its content, is still being shared and promoted by Shenseea’s 5 million followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, many are still of the view that the quality of the song is pure as they disagreed with her calling the song a success.