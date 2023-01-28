Shericka opens season with 53.11, targets fast times this season Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Shericka Jackson, the reigning world champion in the 200m, opened her 2023 outdoor season, clocking 53.11 seconds to easily win the women’s 400m at the Queen’s/Grace Jackson Invitational Meet at the National Stadium on Saturday.

St Vincent’s Odeshia Nanton finished second in 55.37 while Christine Cheka clocked 55.78 for third.

The MVP Track Club sprinter, who is targeting to defend her title 200m title in Budapest this summer, said her aim today was the run a good 400m. However, Jackson – who has a personal best of 49.47 seconds in the 400m – said she was not pleased with the 53.11 clocking.

She is also targeting fast times in the 100m this season after a second-place finish behind countrywoman Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the event at the World Championship in Eugene.

Jackson pointed out that her aim last season was to run 10.6 but despite not achieving her goal was well satisfied to clock 10.71, a personal best by .02 to finish last season as the sixth-fastest woman in history.

Jackson’s 10.71 clocking came at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco on August 10 when she finished second behind countrywoman Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who clocked a super-fast 10.62.

Jackson is one of the best sprinters on the planet today. Last year, she won gold in the 200m at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon in 21.45, the second-fastest time ever recorded. She also took silver medals in both the 100m and 4x100m and has bronze medals from the Rio and Tokyo Olympic Games in the 400m and 100m, respectively.

NewsAmericasNow.com