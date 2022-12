– Advertisement –

Gun violence erupted Saturday night in Cacao, Babonneau, during a vigil for a victim of a recent homicide resulting in injuries to several people, residents say.

According to initial reports from the community, some six victims ended up in the hospital.

One resident told St Lucia Times they sustained various injuries after a drive-by shooting at about 10:00 pm.

There are no further details at present.

– Advertisement –

– Advertisement –