Silk Boss Urged To Talk To Cops After Being Slapped By Gang Members

The Jamaica Constabulary Police wants rising dancehall artist Silk Boss to report to the Portmore Police.

Silk Boss confirmed this week that he was set up by friends and was robbed of $1.4 million that he was saving to buy a BMW car. The video showed the artist being slapped up by two men wearing Balaclava face masks. A red-faced Silk Boss can be heard pleading with the men.

In an interview with his former manager, Silk Boss had said that the men were from the Gulf Man gang in St. Catherine. He added that his pregnant baby mother was also pushed down and that the men had threatened to shoot him all while they boxed him about the face and head.

Since the incident, which surfaced via a video this week, Silk Boss has done several interviews where he confirmed that the incident occurred last month. While many of his fans have expressed concern for his safety, the artist has continued to speak on the beating and another incident where he was summoned by a reported criminal- an area Don, to perform at an event in St. Catherine where his girlfriend’s mother is from.

The artist has not said if he has reported the incident to the police, but it seems now that the police have taken interest in the statements by the artist and are calling on him to report the matter to the police.

The Jamaica Gleaner reported on Friday night that Portmore police are “appealing” to the dancehall to speak with investigators who are probing the assault.

The police said they have become aware of the video of the assault and the subsequent statements by Silk Boss, which are all cause for concern.

Silk Boss is asked to report to Portmore Police via the Braeton Parkway station in Portmore, St Catherine. Some fans are also urging the dancehall artiste to report the matter to police since his life might be in danger.