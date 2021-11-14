Six killed during protests in Sudan as Al Jazeera bureau chief is arrested

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The latest casualty was a 15-year-old who died in East Khartoum Hospital in Khartoum state, with bullet wounds to the stomach, the CCSD said.

On Saturday, five people were reportedly killed by military forces during the marches.

“Numerous injuries from live ammunition and the brutality of the military” were reported across the Sudanese capital Khartoum, the CCSD added. Difficulties have been reported in transporting injured protesters to a hospital.

After General Abdel Fatah al-Burhan — head of Sudan’s Armed forces — declared the formation of a new ruling sovereign council on Thursday, pro-democracy activist groups called for a “Million Man” march on Saturday against the undermining of democracy.

