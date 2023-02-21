Sizzla Kalonji Team Up With Jermaine Fagan On New Song “Free”

Reggae singer Sizzla Kalonji teamed up with Jermaine Fagan on a new single titled “Free.”

The track is an inspirational song about freedom and unity. The song was released in time for black history month and served as a celebratory banger for the achievements of black people.

“I have been writing positive songs since the beginning of my career in music and Sizzla has always been a huge influence. From the 90s I was highly influenced by Sizzla’s albums Black Woman & Child and Praise Ye Jah so it was only natural to collab with Sizzla,” Jermaine told Urban Islandz.

Jermaine also shouted out Stamma Ramma from New Road Entertainment and Jahnoi, the studio engineer, for helping with the collaboration.

Sizzla Kalonji, whose real name is Miguel Collins, is one of the most recognized names in reggae, with over 60 solo albums to his name to date, and he continues to be a dominant force in the genre. Jermaine Fagan is a Jamaican Reggae and Dancehall artist based in Atlanta, GA. Fagan has three albums under his belt. His latest single, “The Only One,” is getting a lot of airplay locally and internationally.

Jermaine Fagan is best known for his song “Move Your Body” with Sheba Di Diva from Vybz Kartel’s Portmore Empire camp. Fagan says he deliberately stays away from explicit lyrics proving that dancehall artists can still achieve success with conscious lyrics.