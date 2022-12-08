Skillibeng And His Girlfriend Taveionn Shares PDA Birthday Celebration

Skillibeng is celebrating the birthday of his baby’s mother, Taveionn Telfer.

In new photos shared online, the couple seemed to enjoy date night with new photos where they publicly shared some personal affection. In one photo shared by Skillibeng, he appeared to be kissing a mystery curvy woman from behind. The photo immediately went viral, with many wondering if he was with another woman. However, it was later confirmed that it is Telfer who seemed to have also put on baby weight since welcoming their son, Emhal, last year.

In the photos, Telfer wears a stunning green dress and is seen leaning in for a kiss from her lover Skillibeng. The two also are seen hand in hand, walking from behind.

“Dejavu,” she captioned the photos, the name of one of Skillibeng’s songs which left the internet in a chokehold.

In other videos and posts, Telfer shared a video of Skillibeng’s hand on her leg. She also shared a photo of Skillibeng hugging her from behind and another photo of the artist kissing her while grabbing her butt. In the comments section, Skillibeng writes, “Happy Birthday, Sally,” clearly amused by the speculations that he was cheating on her after the previously anonymous photos hit the internet.

Skillibeng and Taveionn have been dating for a number of years before he became a superstar. The couple has kept their life lowkey, with Telfer occasionally sharing snippets of their personal life.

Last year, the couple shared that they had a baby boy, Emhal Warmington, who was born in September 2021. The baby has been spotted several times at his Christening, and Telfer also shared some videos and photos of his 1st birthday party.

In the meantime, fans celebrated Skillibeng and Telfer’s relationship, with many sending them well-wishes and others praising Skillibeng for remaining faithful despite achieving fame and fortune.

“Listen. Lord, I’ve seen what you’ve done for others, don’t forget me,” one person commented.

“Bwooooii me a tell uh .. love see unno,” another person said. “This niceeeeee like wah! It’s Giving,” another wrote.