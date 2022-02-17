Snoop Dogg Goes All In On NFT With Newly Acquired Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg says Death Row Records will be a record label fully run on NFTs.

Coming off of his electric performance at the Superbowl 2022’s halftime show, Snoop Dogg has turned his focus towards his recently acquired label, Death Row Records. From the looks of it, he has some pretty ambitious plans for it as well.

It looks like he’s taking the label from its well-established gangster rap reputation to a forward-thinking unit as he’s announced that his intentions are for the label to become recognized as one that is in tune with the world’s rapidly evolving technology.

It hasn’t even been a week since he got the label for an undisclosed amount, and he’s already looking to shed Suge Knight‘s grip. He shared some of his plans for the label on Clubhouse yesterday, February 15. One of the most interesting things he plans to do is have the label feature in the metaverse.

He plans to do that by making Death Row an NFT label.

“We will be putting out artists through the metaverse. Just like we broke the industry when we was the first independent to be major, I want to be the first major in the metaverse,” he further explained.

The decision actually shouldn’t be too surprising since Snoop is known for keeping his eye on the latest trends, and before he became the owner of the label, they had already delved into the world of non-fungible tokens.

In 2020, in March, the label launched a series of NFTs called “Series 1: Nobody Does It Better.” The initiative was part of their 30th-anniversary celebrations. The collection had a few high ticket items, including an ultra-rare diamond medallion and necklace NFTs, which started at $30,030.30.

The “Gin and Juice” rapper himself has already jumped into the metaverse when he launched his own interactive world called the Snoopverse last year. He also made got a neighbor after the launch as someone purchased a virtual spot next to him for US$450,000.

His acquiring of the label is a major accomplishment in the hip-hop community, considering that his first release on the label that helped propel him to fame was over three decades ago. He’s committed to the cause as well since his latest album, Back On Death Row, has been made available as an NFT worth $5,000 through the blockchain gaming company Gala Games.