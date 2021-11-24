Solomon Islands enters 36-hour lockdown after protests turn violent

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare called for the lockdown in an address that was broadcast late on Wednesday, after police had earlier deployed tear gas to break up protests.

People from the country’s most populous island, Malaita, had traveled to the capital in a spillover of anger about a host of domestic issues including unrealized infrastructure promises, media reported.

As well as anger about a lack of development, the Solomons government has faced pressure over a 2019 decision to cut ties with Taiwan and establish a formal relationship with China.

“Our nation witnessed another sad and unfortunate event aimed at bringing a democratically elected government down,” said Sogavare.

