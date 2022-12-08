Some ‘Cokes’ again on West Kingston persons of interest listing Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Kingston Western police have listed several individuals as persons of interest, including a number of relatives of incarcerated Tivoli Gardens’ strongman, Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke.

The listed individuals are being asked to report to the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) by 6pm on Friday, December 9.

The list include:

1. Michael Christopher Coke, otherwise called ‘Titiman’

2. Lester Coke

3. Andrew Coke, otherwise called ‘Raheem’.

4. Akeem Sang, otherwise called ‘Pupa’.

5. Jovaine Thompson, otherwise called ‘Little Pops’.

6. Donovan Rowe, otherwise called ‘Chummy’.

7. Ashley Williams, otherwise called ‘Kim’.

8. Ryan Bembridge, otherwise called ‘Bembridge’.

9. Oman Daley, otherwise called ‘Oh Oh’.

10. Allan Brown, otherwise called ‘Lando’.

11. Renardo Phillips, otherwise called ‘Fry Eye’.

12. Shamar Gilbert, otherwise called ‘Tender’.

13. Courtney Wright, otherwise called ‘Mackrel’.

14. Oniel Stewart, otherwise called ‘Nero Blacks’.

15. Anthony Clarke, otherwise called ‘Delly’.

16. Gerald Douglas, otherwise called ‘Ready Ready’.

17. Anthony Matthews, otherwise called ‘Little Man’.

18. Shamal White, otherwise called ‘Gov’.

19. Shelando Matthews, otherwise called ‘Sinco’.

20. Shane Pryce, otherwise called ‘Spain Man’.

21. Romario Brown, otherwise called ‘Benniman’.

22. Jomo Barrett

23. ‘Baba’

24. ‘Five Shot’

25. ‘Mikey’

26. ‘Lollipop’

The police said the listed individuals have been identified by detectives as persons who may be able to assist them with ongoing investigations into crimes that have been committed in the division.

They said attempts have been made to contact the men at their known addresses and phone numbers, but the efforts have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigations is asked to contact the Denham Town CIB at 876-948-6443, Crime Stop at 311, the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) tip line at 811, or the nearest police station.

NewsAmericasNow.com