South Korean stealth fighter makes emergency ‘belly landing’

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Seoul, South Korea (CNN)The pilot of a South Korean F-35A jet fighter made an emergency “belly landing” at an air base on Tuesday after its landing gear malfunctioned due to electronic issues, a South Korean Air Force spokesperson said.

According to experts, the “belly landing” — touching down with landing gear retracted — was an unprecedented event for the $100 million US-designed stealth fighter now in use or on order by more than a dozen countries.

“The jet did an emergency landing as the landing gear did not extend. This would mean the jet did the ‘belly landing,'” said a South Korean military official, who would not confirm whether the aircraft suffered any damage in the incident.

Even if it did, it would demonstrate superb flying skills by the pilot, whom officials said walked away from the landing, according to a South Korean military official.

“A gear-up landing on the F-35 may be quite difficult and dangerous because of the angle of attack the aircraft has on approach to touchdown,” said David Cenciotti, a former Italian air force officer and editor of The Aviationist blog.

Read More