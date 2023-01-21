Special Constable among 3 arrested with gun, ammo

Black Immigrant Daily News

A Special Constable and two other persons were arrested after they were found with a firearm along with matching ammunition at Versailles, West Bank Demerara.

The discovery was made at around 23:45 hrs Friday night when a Police Sergeant acted on information received and stopped a white old-model Raum motorcar, bearing registration number PNN 6297, on the Versailles Public Road.

The driver of the vehicle was a 28-year-old Special Constable of Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara. The other occupants in the vehicle who were sitting in the back seat were a 30-year-old ‘salesman’ who was sitting behind the driver’s seat and his 22-year-old girlfriend (a cashier) seated next to him.

The Police Sergeant then informed the occupants that he received information that they have guns and ammunition in their possession and he would like to carry out a search, to which they did not object.

On the floor of the vehicle behind the driver seat was one bulky black shoulder bag which, when inspected, had one suspected Smith and Wesson 9 mm pistol without serial number, containing three live matching rounds.

Another small plastic bag had three 9mm rounds inside.

The Police Sergeant enquired from the occupants if anyone of them is a licensed firearm holder and they said no. They also denied any knowledge of the firearm and ammo.

They were all arrested and escorted to the Parfaith Harmonie Police Station along with the suspected firearm and ammunition.

The suspects were all placed into custody pending further investigation.

