Spice On Her Grammy Nod: “I’m celebrating already a win”

The self-proclaimed Queen of Stage Spice’s album ‘10’ has been nominated for Best Reggae Album at the 64th Grammy Awards to be held later this month. However, the Grammy’s, which is set for January 31, 2022, is reportedly considering postponing the ceremony due to the rise in Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

If it is postponed, this would mark the second year that the ceremony is not held due to the pandemic. The ceremony was set to be held at the Crypto.com Arena, formerly the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

However, the news of a postponed event is not something Spice wants, as the deejay recently said on TMZ that she wants the event to be held in person if she wins.

When asked, even if the event gets postponed, would she be good just to be nominated, Spice said she wanted to be at the event. She was also asked whether it was more important that she was nominated or win, whether it mattered.

“Not really, I want to win, I mean I think to win is already big for me,” Spice said as she made it clear that her aim was to win the category.

Spice released her debut album last year and got a Grammy nod. She said

“I’m super excited, I’m over the top, I’m celebrating already a win, I’m just happy to be nominated, so whether I win this year or not, I’m officially a winner,” Spice told the TMZ Live hosts.

The Grammy’s has not officially announced whether the event will be postponed. Last year, the event was pushed back from January 31 to March 14, when the event was held outdoors.

The Love & Hip Hop cast member has been making strides with not only her music but also her fashion line, which held its first live show last year, and her acting career with her partner Justin Budd.

Spice moved from Jamaica to Atlanta in 2017 as she pursued her music career. Since then, she has released several hit songs and has been performing at shows across the United States.

In a recent interview with Essence Magazine, Spice said she was focused as an artist to share and spread Jamaican music. She was speaking about the fact that she had a dancehall album that was nominated for a Reggae award, a distinction that persons overseas might not be aware of, but something Jamaicans pays keen attention to.

“I personally believe that Bob Marley set such a high peak for reggae music that often that’s the only thing that people recognize when it comes on to Jamaica and the music,” she says. “My dancehall peers need to now realize that we need to step up our game so that people can know that there’s a difference between dancehall and reggae. Bob Marley did this big thing so we have big shoes to fill.”