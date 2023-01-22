St Elizabeth ‘most wanted’ could face more criminal charges Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The man who was considered St Elizabeth’s most wanted figure, Dwayne Morrison, otherwise called ‘Sharkie’, is to face an identification parade relative to more criminal offences than what he was being sought for, including murder, after being taken into custody on January 13.

The disclosure was made when Morrison’s murder case in relation to the death of Everton Spence last year, was mentioned in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Thursday.

The accused man was not present in court, as he should have participated in other identification parades relative to other crimes he is believed to have committed.

The case was adjourned to later this month.

It is alleged that on September 9, Spence, a 34-year-old farmer of Treasure Beach in St Elizabeth, was at home when a dispute developed between Morrison and a female.

During the dispute, Spence reportedly intervened, and Morrison allegedly shot Spence multiple times before fleeing the scene, resulting in Spence’s death.

After several months on the run, Morrison turned himself in to the police on Friday, January 13, following a series of targeted security operations in Barbary Hall and surrounding communities in the parish.

He was subsequently charged with Spence’s murder.

