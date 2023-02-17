St James man, son recovering after shooting

Black Immigrant Daily News

DAVID Patterson and his ten-year-old son, Terik, are now in a stable condition two weeks after gunmen stormed their St James home and shot them in the head and about the body.

On Friday, police said the man and child were responsive and recovering well.

Newsday also understands the child is expected to have surgery to remove a bullet lodged in his head. He had been shot three times.

Last Wednesday, Terik was in the bathroom near the entrance to the ground-floor apartment in Lutchman Drive, Dibe, St James, where he lives with his father and five-year-old brother.

Gunmen stormed in and shot the schoolboy three times – once in the stomach, once in the chest, and once in the head. A bullet shattered the child’s bone around his naval cavity. Another bullet broke three of his ribs and shattered one of his shoulder blades.

The men then shot Patterson several times, including in the head. Patterson was asleep when the attack happened. The toddler escaped unharmed.

The victims were rushed to the hospital in a critical state.

Police are continuing investigations.

