Staff at New Horizons Rehab Brush Up on Skills as the Centre Undergoes Repairs

Black Immigrant Daily News

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 16, 2022 (SKNIS): Staff at the New Horizons Rehabilitation Centre will undergo a series of training sessions in the coming weeks and be attached to various departments for additional practical experiences that will enhance their service at the juvenile correction facility.

Individuals at the Centre were recently relocated to a temporary facility because of an environmental hazard at the building.

“Fortunately, we don’t have too many young people at the Centre so we are focusing right now on the training of staff – old staff and new – and to [have] a deployment so that they can be attached to different departments and sectors to be able to get some training while we work on repairing the original site and restoring operations fully of the Centre,” said Junior Minister the Honourable Isalean Phillip.

The Minister’s comments on Friday (December 16, 2022) were made at the Sitting of the National Assembly for the debate on the Appropriation Bill (2023), 2022, commonly referred to as the Budget Debate.

Minister Phillip added that since the Centre opened some 10 years ago, the staff has been focused on supporting youth rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

Appreciation was expressed to the various agencies and organizations that have supported the positive intervention and rehabilitative work at the juvenile facility. The St. Kitts and Nevis Bar Association was singled out for its long-standing commitment in several areas, including books and equipment donations.

The Minister said that repairs are being prioritized for the full reopening of the building in the new year.

NewsAmericasNow.com