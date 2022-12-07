Staffers at Home Affairs Ministry evacuate after smoke & fire alarms triggered

Black Immigrant Daily News

The fire and smoke alarms at the Ministry of Home Affairs on Brickdam were triggered at around 09:00h today by smoke emanating from a light fixture in one of the offices on the middle floor.

The staff were immediately evacuated, and the Guyana Fire Service was summoned. The Firefighters took precautionary measures to deal with a fire outbreak.

The Guyana Electrical Inspectorate were called in, inspections were carried out, and the problem was identified as coming from a faulty light fixture.

Members of the Guyana Police Force and Guyana Power and Light Inc. also arrived at the scene to lend support.

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn has since identified the need for additional fire safety measures to be installed at the Ministry and its Agencies.

The Electrical Inspectors declared the building safe at 10:15hrs, and the staff resumed work as usual.

NewsAmericasNow.com