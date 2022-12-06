Star Legend’s Unscheduled Visit to St. Kitts

Black Immigrant Daily News

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 5, 2022 ) — Today, 05 December, Star Legend of Windstar Cruises will make an unscheduled cruise call to St. Kitts. The cruise vessel arrives in St. Kitts at 12 pm and departs at 7 pm.

This unscheduled cruise call adds to the exciting cruise opportunities the destination has incurred since the onset of the 2022-2023 cruise season.

“Today’s unscheduled cruise call from Star Legend contributes to the economic benefits to be gained by our tourism stakeholders from the sector. Additionally, it offers an opportunity to spotlight the island’s remarkable tourism offerings. The Authority is extremely pleased to welcome Star Legend to its shores as this week is already set to be booming with cruise activity,” shared Mr. Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, Chief Executive Officer at the St. Kitts Tourism Authority.

Star Legend has a cruise passenger capacity of 312 guests, in which the yacht also boasts all-new fine dining restaurants, top-notch entertainment, onboard culinary demonstrations, and insightful guest lectures.

