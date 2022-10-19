Stefflon Don Readies New Album And Signs New Deal With BMG

Stefflon Don has signed a major global recording partnership deal with BMG.

That’s according to Billboard, which first broke the news that the “Senseless” singer had entered into a deal that would ensure her music reaches more people around the world. She is expected to release her debut studio album, Island 54, in 2023 under the German label.

The songstress, who has Jamaican roots and lives in London, has enjoyed a thriving career while staying true to her roots. An example of that is one of the tracks that will be featured on the upcoming album, called “Clockwork,” which features the Queen of Dancehall, Spice.

The video for that one is nearing five million views since its debut about two months ago. Stefflon Don’s talent has already attracted some of the bigger names in the music biz. The above-mentioned single will be produced by Grammy-winning Beam, who has worked with some of the very best, like Beyoncé and Justin Bieber.

“I’m excited about partnering with BMG because they trust my creativity. They have an amazing support team across the globe, and I am super excited to expand my fan base alongside my new family BMG,” the “16 shots” artist said via a statement on the new partnership.

The exciting young talent, whose real name is Stephanie Victoria Allen, rose to fame after her 2017 hit single “Hurtin’ Me,” which featured French Montana and peaked at No. 7 on UK Singles Chart.

BMG’s senior VP of repertoire and marketing, Tim Reid, expressed his excitement on behalf of the company at getting the chance to work with Stefflon Don. According to him, she is a unique artist who has already accomplished a lot on a global scale.

Reid also said that her talent had seen her collaborating with some of the biggest names in music while gaining equal acclaim on her solo projects.

That list is extensive, considering the fact that her career is just over five years old. It includes Future, Lil Baby, J Balvin, Mariah Carey, Halsey, and DJ Khaled.

“Stefflon Don is an artist who knows exactly what she wants to achieve, and we are happy to be part of her journey towards this. Our partnership expands on a string of recent BMG signings with artists who desire more control of their music with our global team fully supporting them in exceeding their goals,” Thomas Scherer, BMG’s President, Repertoire and Marketing, Los Angeles and New York, added.

Stefflon Don most recent collaborations have continued in the same vein as she has recorded “Sweet Bounce” with DJ Frass and “Amazing” with Vybz Kartel. She also has another collaboration called “Woman of the Year,” which is with producer Calvin Harris, Chloe Bailey, and Coi Leray.

The phenomenal talent is also the first British female rapper to be featured on Spotify’s Rap Caviar playlist. Add that to her being featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2019, and it’s easy to see that her career is only going to continue to grow as she finds more inspiration.