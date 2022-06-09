Suge Knight Testified He Didn’t Believe Dr. Dre Tried To Have Him Killed

Suge Knight is being sued for the wrongful death of a man he mowed down.

Marion “Suge” Knight is serving a 28-year sentence for killing businessman Terry Carter whom he ran over in 2015 outside of a Compton burger stand. Carter’s family is suing Knight for the wrongful death. Police say that he reversed his Ford Raptor truck intentionally, changed gears then mowed the businessman down. The Death Row Records founder had, however, accepted a plea deal and was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2018.

According to Rolling Stone, the label founder’s new testimony on Wednesday said he spoke about the events of the day in 2015 when he tried unsuccessfully to meet with Dr. Dre at an office to discuss the movie Straight Outta Compton.

In part of the testimony, Suge also spoke about a claim he was told- that Dr. Dre had been the one behind the murder attempt on him in 2014 when he was shot seven times outside of a Chris Brown party. According to him, he was on his way to confront Dr. Dre.

“I was told about that,” he said about the murder-for-hire contract. “People showed me checks, cancelled checks.”

“Dr. Dre — we’ve been really good friends for years. Matter of fact, I know his kids, he knows my kids. And I was told that he had paid some guys to harm me,” Knight testified. “I didn’t believe it because authorities do lie. So I went up there. …I was going to talk to him and say, ‘Hey man, I’m not going to react to what authorities say about you having something to do with me getting shot. I just want to make you aware they are saying this, putting it out there.’”

Knight added that he was unsuccessful in getting to see both Ice Cube and Dr. Dre, who he specifically wanted to see but couldn’t wait, which he communicated to one Cle “Bone” Sloan, a gang member working security for the movie.

Suge Knight said around that time, he received a call from Carter, who he was friends with for a while, who invited him to the home of Dwayne “Knob” Johnson across the street from Tam’s.

“He said, ‘They’re trying to take care of you, get some things squared away. Dre’s gonna come by Knob’s house. Come meet me over there.’ He said, ‘Man they’re trying to give you some bread,” Knight said and added that he turned around.

He, however, said that as he drove up alongside Carter’s grey station wagon, he was ambushed by Sloan, who had a gun and began punching him through his truck’s open window.

Knight claims that in fear for his life, he reversed the truck to escape the assault by Sloan and drove into Sloan and Carter, killing Carter.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that Knight’s former lawyer, Matthew Fletcher, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy and perjury after prosecutors alleged that he and his client plotted to bribe witnesses to say they saw men with guns confronting Knight at Tam’s.

As for why he violently drove into the men, Knight had an explanation noting that fear “sort of freezes you.”

Knight’s new claims about being confronted by an armed Sloan are new as he didn’t tell the police that when he was first arrested, promoting the plaintiff’s attorney to point out he was contradicting himself.

“I hadn’t done anything wrong to these guys, for them to want to kill me, but there was a contract,” Knight said as he again tried to implicate Dr. Dre in his mess.

The Carter family is suing Knight for more than $10 million in damages.