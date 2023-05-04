Summer Walker Trolls Boyfriend Lil Meech Over Celina Powell Alleged Tape

Influencer Celina Powell has released an alleged sex tape of her and BMF star, Lil Meech, but his new beau, Summer Walker, doesn’t seem fazed by the attention, and she even trolled the actor on Tuesday.

Walker and Meech have unofficially confirmed that they are dating after being spotted out several times in recent weeks. On Tuesday, Meech posted Summer on his Instagram Stories, and it seems that Celina Powell had something to say about Meech and her as she posted herself wearing his BMF chain and later said his private part “go crazy.”

Powell posted several videos on her Instagram Stories claiming to be Big Meech, and an alleged video of her performing a sex act on the actor as well as another of them copulating, has been shared online.

Summer Walker also seemingly reacted by posting a clip from one of her fellow artists, DDG’s recent livestream blasting his ex Rubi Rose for interfering in his relationship with girlfriend, Halle Bailey.

“I hate this b*tch. Oh my God, I hate this b*tch,” the rapper said in the tweet, which was accompanied by the words, “I know Meech over there like.”

Lil Meech has not addressed the recent comments by Celina Powell, who only began to share about them after he confirmed his relationship with Summer earlier this week.

“I just posted the full video of me and babyyyy [demon emoji] BMF d*ck go crazy,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

In the meantime, Lil Meech posted a photo of Summer smiling and appearing unbothered.

This is the second time that a woman has tried to clip Meech and Summer’s relationship from budding, as another woman shared a photo of the actor sleeping after rumors surfaced of him and Summer.

The actor later said the photo is from 2021, implying that’s not his current circumstances. The posts by Powell seem to be from 2022 and have since been removed. Fans are speculating she might have received a call from the actor’s lawyer about the damage to his image and career.