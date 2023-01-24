Suspect in car-jacking of off-duty cop hurt after crash

Black Immigrant Daily News

Two men posing as police officers, driving a car fitted with blue flashing lights and a siren, robbed an off-duty police officer and his wife of their car and other items on Monday in Sangre Grande.

But one of the robbers was arrested after he crashed the stolen car and was arrested at hospital.

According to police reports, the 34-year-old off-duty officer and his wife were in their car, a Nissan Tiida, parked in the driveway of a relative around 12.45 am when a dark-coloured car with blue lights and siren drove up.

The officer was instructed to put his hands out of the window and he complied. The couple were approached by two an armed occupants, who were wearing black bullet-proof vests, and there were robbed of a Samsung A 21 S cellular phone, $1,900 and a bag belonging to his wife which contained two gold-coloured chains, a Samsung A 30 cellular phone and other personal items.

The men also stole the couple’s car before both cars sped away along the Toco Main Road around 1.50 am on Tuesday.

Police later found the officer’s car crashed abandoned near the tourism centre in Valencia and got information of a man who was brought in to the Arima Hospital in an unconscious state who fitted the description of one of the armed suspects.

The injured man was transferred to the Mt Hope for treatment. Police said gold-coloured chain was found in the suspect’s pants pocket.

Officers of the Arima Police Station are continuing investigations.

