SVL launches Supreme Domino Master Series Loop Jamaica

Gaming company Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has announced its newest initiative, the Supreme Domino Master Series for a cash prize of $1 million.

The first-of-its-kind tournament is expected to bring intense competition as domino players islandwide will vie for the title of national champion playing the ‘cutthroat’ format of the game.

The series will kick off with the first two tournaments held on March 12 at Pier One, Montego Bay, and on March 19 in Spanish Town.

SVL has invested in software that will allow full transparency with statistics and provide real-time match results during the tournament.

“We will be utilizing technology and data for the first time in a domino tournament in Jamaica,” said Gary Peart, executive chairman of SVL during the launch of the tournament on Wednesday at Kingston Jerk. “We have invested in the development of software that will be deployed at every game during this tournament. This will allow us to create a database of players and provide credible statistics to support the crowning of domino first national champion.”

To enter the competition, players must purchase a $2000 ticket for each tournament they wish to participate in. Tickets will be available for purchase through Supreme Ventures retailers, Fontana Pharmacy, select Texaco Service stations, and Pier One in Montego Bay.

Participants are eligible to enter as many tournaments throughout the series, at the five additional locations.

SVL has decided to take the tournaments to Port Antonio, Negril, Portmore, Discovery Bay, and May Pen, to engage the wider communities that help to strengthen the backbone of Supreme Ventures.

The tournament will facilitate an online registration platform for each event, and once a ticket has been purchased, participants will be able to register online at svldomino.com to secure their table and stamp their names in history, as part of Jamaica’s official domino universe.

Having completed registration, players must check in on game day, after which they will be provided with a participation number for their particular event, via SMS.

