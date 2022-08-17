Syria denies holding Austin Tice, journalist missing for 10 years, after White House claims otherwise

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)The Syrian government on Wednesday denied it is holding or has any information on the whereabouts of Austin Tice, an American journalist who vanished a decade ago while reporting on the Middle Eastern nation’s civil war.

Syria’s foreign ministry said in a rare statement that the country “denies that it has kidnapped or is hiding any American citizens who entered its territory or resided in areas under the sovereignty and authority of the Syrian government.”

The comments come a week after US President Joe Biden said that Washington knows “with certainty” that Tice is being held by the Syrian government.

The Syrian government has denied on multiple occasions that it’s holding Tice, but before its statement Wednesday, it had not addressed the journalist’s whereabouts publicly since 2016.

Tice disappeared in Damascus, the Syrian capital, while he was working as a freelance journalist for CBS, The Washington Post and The McClatchy Company.

Read More