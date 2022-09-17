T.I. & Tiny Harris 6-Y-O Daughter Heiress Wowed Crowd With Her Vocals

T.I. and Tiny Harris’ daughter Heiress is already a star.

At six years old, Heiress Harris has already captured the hearts of thousands of fans with her singing. The youngest daughter of singers T.I. and Tiny Harris made an appearance on the big stage on Friday, where her father introduced her to a packed arena. “Calling a future superstar to the stage,” T.I said as Heiress ran onto the stage in her braids and cute little fit before delivering singing for fans.

Heiress stunned fans with her singing talent when she was just three years old. Her family would often share videos of her singing songs from her mother’s former girl group, Xscape. Tiny Harris shared the clip on her IG saying she is going places.

“My child is not scared of nothing man! I’m stunned every time she just goes out on the fly & sing in front of thousands of ppl! Daddy @troubleman31 made her night tonight..cause she stay ready!! Our future is going places,” Tiny wrote.

Heiress Harris has been performing for small indoor crowds, but she is slowly becoming braver and is being allowed by her parents to perform for larger crowds. Harris’ singing went viral last year when she sang “Happy Birthday” to her big brother Domani Harris at his 21-birthday dinner. Her ability to hold high notes was praised by social media users.

On Saturday, her parents beamed with pride at the love their daughter received from fans.

“My baby ain’t scared of nothing. She got me beat. She didn’t even have to warm up lol,” Tiny wrote on IG. “She a born star,” Waka Flocka told T.I., while Kandi Buruss, Tiny’s former bandmate, also wrote, “Yesssss Heiress.”

Tiny Harris had revealed that after they observed that Heiress loved to sing and she would even sing while she played alone, they signed her up for vocal training. Heiress’ talent is not unique to her, as the couple’s son Domani is growing into an established artist. He has already released an album and has several singles out, including his new song “Broke,” released this week.

Another son, King Harris, is also working on his rap career, while Tiny’s daughter Zonnique followed in her mother’s footsteps and was part of a girl group but going solo.