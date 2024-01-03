T.I., Tiny Harris Sued For Allegedly Spiking Woman’s Drink Before Sexually Assaulted Her

Atlanta power couple T.I. and Tiny Harris have been sued by a woman who claims that the power couple allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2005.

According to TMZ, the couple were named by the alleged victim, who for now has been identified as Jane Doe, who claims that after a night out partying at the club, she was possibly drugged and later assaulted.

The lawsuit reveals details about the incident, with the alleged victim claiming her drink was spiked before she was then taken to a hotel for a threesome. The incident reportedly occurred around 2005 when the victim, then a member of the U.S. Air Force, was stationed in Los Angeles.

She detailed that she and another friend attended a party at rapper Coolio’s home where they met someone named “Caviar” who claimed to work for the Harris’. The Harrises were not present at the Coolio party, but the man claimed they would be at a local club the following evening, where she agreed to meet up.

There, the woman claims she joined the celebrity couple in a VIP section and ordered 2 Amaretto sours on her own. Tiny also gave her a drink, which she said she and her friend sipped. Jane claims that later, the couple was leaving the club, and she was asked to join him and Tiny while her friend went with “Caviar.” They were reportedly going to the same place- a nearby hotel.

Two other women also joined the couple at the hotel, but later, the additional women left because they were allegedly flirting with T. I and Tiny did not like that.

After the women left, Jane Doe claimed that she was taken to the bathroom by Tiny, who removed their clothing, and they went into the shower, where T.I. joined them.

The woman claims that she was lightheaded and dizzy, and she was told to go and lie down where T.I. was watching porn and requested that she give him a massage.

At some point, Tiny also joined them, and Jane Doe claims that she was pinned down while lying on her stomach as Tiny began to grind her naked body on her. She alleged that T.I. penetrated her vagina with his toe. She also resisted and told him “no” as she tried to push him away.

The woman claims that T.I. further said he was going to get a condom, at which point she went to the bathroom to throw up. Jane Doe says T.I. mocked and laughed at her- “Are you alright? Looks like you in last place.”

The woman alleges that she passed out in the night and woke up with her “vagina in serious pain” and experiencing ‘itching and burning”. A security guard removed her from the hotel room while T.I. and Tiny slept.

The woman is suing the Harris’ under the California Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, which allows victims to sue their accusers even when the statute of limitation has run on sex crimes.

She is asking the court to award undisclosed for sexual battery, assault, negligence, and false imprisonment.

The famous couple, both musicians, also denied the claims in the lawsuit, which first surfaced a few years ago.

“On the heels of positivity, negativity always rears its ugly head. This plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit for THREE years. For THREE years, we have emphatically and categorically denied these allegations. For THREE years, we have maintained our innocence and refused to pay these extortionate demands for things we didn’t do. For THREE years, we’ve maintained the same position while the claims in this story have changed time and time again. Our position is clear… We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down, and we look forward to our day in court,” the statement said.