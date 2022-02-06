Tai’Aysha, Saweetie Samples Shabba Ranks Classic ‘Ting-A-ling’ On ‘One Night Ting’

·1 min read
Home
Entertainment
Tai’Aysha, Saweetie Samples Shabba Ranks Classic ‘Ting-A-ling’ On ‘One Night Ting’
The content originally appeared on: Urban Islandz
Tai’Aysha’s latest single, “One Night Ting,” featuring Saweetie, is projected to make waves in the coming weeks. The new hit on the block is rigged with