Taliban displays alleged kidnappers’ bodies

A journalist in the city told CNN that a group of four men kidnapped a merchant with his son in Herat province a few days ago.

The Taliban freed the merchant and his son and killed the kidnappers. The bodies of the kidnappers were then hanged in four different locations of Herat city on Saturday, the journalist and one other source said.

The Deputy Governor of Herat, Shir Ahmed Ummar Muhajir, also told a local journalist: “Four people were killed and one armed member of the Islamic Emirate was wounded in a clash in the 14th district of Herat.”

Video and images from Herat show one man hanged from a crane in a central square. A witness told CNN a crowd gathered to view the body.