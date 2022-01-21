Team Madada : Un album pour bientôt

Team Madada : Un album pour bientôt
Ils sont 7. Mr Deng (James Fortuné), Colmix (Collason Fortuné), Lover Jay (Smith Love Louissaint), Blanc K-Do (Ricardo Petit), The-Way (Jerry Barthelemy), Reflex (Stevenson Jean Julien) et Top NJ Man (Holaph Jean Noël). Sept amis devenus compagnons de scène. Sept artistes du rabòday, qui, avec leurs différents hits, font honneur à ce chiffre de la perfection. Qui peut d’ailleurs leur en vouloir de s’enorgueillir d’avoir épuré cette version locale des « musiques urbaines » ?

« Ave…