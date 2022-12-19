Technical issues stall Popcaan’s Burna Boy Live performance Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Unruly Boss Popcaan walked off the stage of Burna Boy Live on Sunday night at the National Stadium in Kingston, after his microphone ket cutting out, making it difficult for patrons to hear the entertainer.

The ‘Firm and Strong’ deejay, whose real name is Andrae Sutherland, stopped several times during his set and pleaded for the engineers to fix his microphone.

The technical issues led to boos from those in the general section of the venue as they could not hear the dancehall star.

Popcaan was working the crowd, which was dancing and singing along to his tunes when the boos were heard coming from sections of the crowd.

Seemingly upset, the entertainer exploded into expletives and walked off the stage.

However, the issue was soon rectified and the artiste returned to the stage after being prodded by Miss Kitty, who expertly helped to pass the time while the engineers fixed the issue and also apologised to the ‘Elvevate’ singer.

Miss Kitty showed her mettle as the show’s host, even changing shoes while keeping the situation under control.

Popcaan returns to the stage at Burna Boy Live in Kingston, Jamaica, after the technical issues that stalled his performance were resolved, much to the delight of patrons at the National Stadium on Sunday.

Popcaan is one of two artistes, the other being Lila Ike, on the show with African Giant Burna Boy, who is performing live in the Caribbean island as part of his Love Damini tour, which saw him stopping in Trinidad and Antigua this weekend before heading to Jamaica.

Popcaan has steadily built a name for himself on the international music scene, appearing on the cover of The Fader, obtaining four consecutive nominations for MOBO Awards, two of which he won in 2015 and 2016.

His monster hit ‘Saturnz Barz’ with the English virtual band, Gorillaz, resulted in him being the only Jamaican artiste listed on Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Songs of the Year for 2017.

The entertainer, who recently released ‘Next to Me’ featuring former beauty queen Toni-Ann Singh, has built an impressive portfolio, working with and being featured on major projects with artistes and producers such as Drake, Young Thug, Jamie XX, Kanye West, Chaka Khan, Snoop Dogg, Pusha T, Travis Scott, Luna George, Giggs, JHus, Jay Z, Gorillaz, and Burna Boy.

NewsAmericasNow.com