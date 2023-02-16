Ten Vincentian women to compete in CED business plan competition this Friday

Black Immigrant Daily News

Ten local Female Entrepreneurs will this Friday be vying for cash prizes, in a Business Plan Competition organized by the Centre for Enterprise Development (CED) and the Taiwan Technical Mission, under the Women’s Empowerment Project (WEP).

Project Co-ordinator, Keisha Phillips said the Women’s Empowerment Project aims to strengthen women-owned businesses by providing financial assistance and capacity building opportunities

The top ten entrepreneurs who recently received grants will compete in the Business Plan competition on Friday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/WEP1.mp3

Miss Phillips said this Friday the Business Plan Competition will be judged by a panel of seven at the Blue Lagoon Hotel Conference room.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/WEP2.mp3

Co-ordinator of the Women’s Empowerment Project, Keisha Phillips, who is also the Training and Education Co-ordinator at the Centre for Enterprise Development (CED).

The Competition is the final activity in the third cohort of the project, which was held in late 2022 and thus far grants have already been awarded to thirty-one female entrepreneurs as part of this leg of the program.

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com