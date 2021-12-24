Tencent is giving away $16 billion of its stake in JD.com

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Hong Kong (CNN Business)Tencent is dramatically cutting its stake in JD.com, China’s second largest e-commerce company, as it seeks to stay on the right side of Beijing, which has been cracking down on tech giants to rein in their growing power and influence.

Tencent ( TCEHY ) plans to distribute more than $16 billion worth of its stake in JD.com ( JD ) to its shareholders as a one-time dividend, the Chinese gaming and social media giant said Thursday in a stock exchange filing . The 457 million shares that Tencent plans to give out represent 86.4% of its stake at JD.com, or 14.7% of JD.com’s total issued shares.

Currently, Tencent controls 17% of JD.com. After the distribution, its stake will drop to to 2.3%, which means it will no longer be JD.com’s largest shareholder.

JD.com founder Richard Liu Qiangdong, who holds 13.9% of shares, will become the biggest stakeholder, according to the company’s latest annual report . Walmart ( WMT ) follows, with a 9.3% stake.

This surprising retreat by Tencent comes at a time when the country’s internet giants are under intense pressure from Beijing.

