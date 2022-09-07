The British pound hasn’t been this weak since Thatcher was PM

New York (CNN Business)The British pound fell to a 37-year low against the US dollar Wednesday as the United Kingdom grapples with a series of overlapping economic problems with no easy solutions.

The drop took the currency to its lowest level against the US dollar since 1985, when Margaret Thatcher was prime minister.

The United Kingdom borrowed heavily during the pandemic, but investors may soon turn up their noses at lending the country more money if it tumbles into a so-called stagflation cycle in which the economy shrinks yet prices continue to surge.

That could encourage traders to keep ditching the pound, making it harder for the import-dependent economy to continue to pay its way and further driving up inflation. That could force the Bank of England to raise rates more aggressively, which in turn would hurt the country’s economy. That so-called balance-of-payments crisis is a potential, if not present, threat.

Truss remains undeterred. She is expected to unveil her expensive plan to bring down energy prices Thursday.

On Wednesday, she ruled out extending the ?5 billion ($6 billion) tax former finance minister Rishi Sunak introduced in May on UK oil and gas producers to fund an earlier energy relief package.

“I am against a windfall tax,” she told parliament. “I believe it is the wrong thing to be putting companies off investing in the United Kingdom just when we need to be growing the economy,” she added.

— CNN Business’ Julia Horowitz and Anna Cooban contributed to this report