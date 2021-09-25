The Caribbean Is Closing In On 2 Million COVID-19 Cases

A Covid-19 patient is transferred at the University hospital (CHU) in Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French Caribbean archipelago of Guadeloupe. (Photo by CARLA BERNHARDT/AFP via Getty Images)

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Sept. 29, 2021: The Caribbean region is fast closing in on 2 million COVID-19 cases according to latest data from CARPHA, The Caribbean Public Health Agency.

Latest data from the agency show there are 1,878,808 COVID-19 cases across 35 countries and territories in the region.

Of that number, 1,606,438 have recovered while there have been 23,206 deaths.

The majority of deaths and cases are in Cuba, followed by the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Jamaica.

Meanwhile, across the region, 20,310,811 have been so far vaccinated.

The news comes as the U.S. added the entire French Caribbean to its list of “Do Not Travel’ nations, adding to the list of 7 Caribbean countries that have already been slapped with the Level 4 label.

The French West Indies includes the islands of Guadeloupe, Martinique, and French Saint Martin. This now brings to 10, the number of Caribbean islands Americans have been told to not travel to because of rising COVID-19 cases there.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the Level 4 Travel Health Notice for Guadeloupe, Martinique, and French Saint Martin, Monday, indicating a very high level of COVID-19 there.

The US is also warning Americans against travel to Guyana, Belize, Bermuda, Grenada, Jamaica, St. Kitts & Nevis and Antigua and Barbuda.