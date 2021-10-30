The only Caribbean island on Lonely Planet’s list of top destinations has new travel requirements. Here’s what to know

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN) — There are only two months left in 2021 and as we enter November, countries around the world are relaxing their Covid-19 restrictions. Here are 10 destinations that have made headlines in pandemic travel news this week.

1. Anguilla: A Lonely Planet best pick

Anguilla’s Cap Juluca, a Belmond Hotel. Courtesy Belmond Cap Juluca

Anguilla, a Leeward Island in the eastern Caribbean Sea, this week geared up for the winter tourism season by updating its travel requirements, effective November 1.

Only pre-approved, fully vaccinated visitors can enjoy its azure waters, luxury resorts, 33 public beaches and 80-degree temperatures (with exceptions made for under-18s and the pregnant).

Those stringent requirements could be worth your while: On Wednesday, Anguilla was named one of Lonely Planet’s “Best Destinations to visit in 2022,” the only Caribbean island to make the cut.

2. Australia: Residents can travel again

Residents of Melbourne are celebrating their new-found freedom as Covid-19 restrictions ease. The city has endured nearly nine months of restrictions in six separate lockdowns. CNN’s Angus Watson reports.

Starting November 1, fully vaccinated Australian citizens and permanent residents will finally be able to travel out of the country without needing a special exemption.

Two of the country’s states are taking slightly different approaches to easing Covid restrictions.

For the double-jabbed majority, most of Victoria’s Covid rules will lift in November, but unvaccinated adults and older children will be left in the cold.

In New South Wales, restrictions have already eased for the vaccinated, but unvaccinated residents will have to continue to follow lockdown rules until December 1.

3. Barbados: No quarantine for the vaccinated

l e v a r t

The eastern Caribbean island of Barbados has just elected its first ever president, Sandra Mason, who will take over from Queen Elizabeth II as head of state. She’ll be sworn in on November 30, which is the 55th anniversary of Barbados becoming independent from Britain.

If you want to celebrate with the Bajans, December to April is the peak time to visit, when the weather is driest. This week, the island removed its quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated travelers as well as its mandatory second PCR test. Find out more on the website.

4. Cambodia: Reopening to international travelers

l e v a r t

Pre-pandemic, Cambodia was emerging as one of Southeast Asia’s most fascinating destinations.

Vaccinated foreign tourists will soon to be able to visit once again, starting with the beach ‘n’ party spots of Sihanoukville and Koh Rong island, as well as the China-developed resort of Dara Sakor, reopening on November 30.

The country’s biggest attraction, though, is the city of Siem Reap and the legendary Buddhist temple complex of Angkor Wat. Foreign visitors will have to wait until January 2022 to explore the archaeological wonder.

5. Cuba: Welcomes tourists next month

The coronavirus pandemic and the Delta variant are preventing children from getting back to school in Cuba. CNN’s Patrick Oppmann reports on the government’s recent push to vaccinate school-age children and toddlers with their homegrown vaccines.

Having now vaccinated most of its population with its homegrown vaccines (which are still under review by the World Health Organisation), the Caribbean country of Cuba is preparing to open its borders and ease entry requirements by November 15, Reuters reports.

Visitors will need just proof of vaccination or a recent PCR test to enter the country, says the news agency.

6. Easter Island: Voted against reopening

l e v a r t

The far-flung Chilean territory of Easter Island, renowned for its huge stone head statues, has been closed to visitors since the start of the pandemic — and residents want to keep it that way.

On October 24, the island’s inhabitants, most of whom are indigenous Rapa Nui, voted against reopening its borders in January 2022, reports French news agency RFI, although the final decision rests with Chilean health authorities on the mainland.

7. Iran: Borders are open again

l e v a r t

Iran is filled with spectacular archaeological treasures, no fewer than 24 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and an array of beautiful mosques.

It’s also on the no-go travel advisory list for citizens of the US and the UK because of security concerns, including “risk of kidnapping and arbitrary arrest.”

For those wanting to make the journey, however, the Tehran Times reports that borders are once again open to foreign tourists. More details here.

8. Israel: Reopening to vaccinated tourists

A scuba diver has found a four-foot long sword thought to belong to a crusader 900 years ago off the coast of Israel.

Israel’s Ministry of Tourism announced on Thursday that the country will welcome individually vaccinated tourists from November 1. Currently, only organized tourist groups are allowed into Israel. You can find full details here.

If you’re heading there for the scuba diving, you might just strike lucky. Earlier this month, a diver found a 900-year-old Crusader sword off the Israeli coastline.

9. New Zealand: New easing measures

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces the country is moving from eliminating Covid-19, amid a persistent outbreak of the Delta variant, and will instead transition to a strategy of ‘living with the virus.’

Like its neighbor Australia, New Zealand is moving away from its zero-Covid strategy and preparing to reopen to the world.

Chris Hipkins, minister in charge of New Zealand’s Covid-19 response, announced on Thursday that, from November, travelers from Pacific countries including Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu will no longer need to quarantine on arrival.

For those fully vaccinated travelers from abroad who still do need to quarantine, the 14-day sojourn in a hotel will be shortened to seven days, with a plan to move to a system of home isolation for fully vaccinated arrivals later in 2022.

10. UK: Cleared its red list

l e v a r t

There are just seven countries left on England’s once heaving inventory of “red list” destinations — Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela — and they’re all set to be removed on November 1.

This means that anyone from any country will be able to enter England, although they will still be subject to testing requirements or quarantine, depending on their vaccination status.

Rules vary in the other UK nations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. You can find out more in our UK Covid travel guide.

CNN’s Karla Cripps, Jack Guy, Lilit Marcus, Francesca Street and Philip Wang contributed reporting.