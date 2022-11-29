There now Six active COVID- 19 cases recorded in SVG

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Ministry of Health says there are now six active COVID-19 cases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In its latest weekly update, the Minister said two new PCR cases and four new Antigen cases were recorded over the reporting period.

Two persons are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 116 persons have died from the virus.

9,474 cases of COVID-19 and 9,349 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. The total number of tests done amount to 112-thousand 605.

Health Officials say 72,979 COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered locally. 37,331 persons have received their first dose; 31,445 have received their second dose and 4,203 persons have received boosters.

