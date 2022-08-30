This Caribbean Hotel Takes The 8th Spot For Best In The World

By NAN Staff Writer

NEWS AMERICAS, NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 30, 2022: A resort in the Caribbean Community, (CARICOM), has made it into this year’s Top 10 Best in the world, according to TripAdvisor. It is the only Caribbean hotel to make the top 10, top 15 and top 20.

The Hamanasi Adventure and Dive Resort in the Central American CARICOM nation of Hopkins, Belize was ranked in the Top 8 best hotels worldwide by travelers as TripAdvisor unveiled its ‘Travelers Choice 2022 Best of The Best.’

The Hamanasi is a boutique resort located at Sittee River Road, Hopkins, Stann Creek and nestled between the lush Maya Mountains and the turquoise Caribbean Sea.

It is a naturally secluded, casually elegant eco-resort that offers spacious private tree houses, beach front rooms and suites with AC, private porches and gorgeous hardwood furnishings.

Travelers say it’s a place you can get in touch with yourself and experience the resort’s own nature preserve full of turtles, fish, birds, and tropical vegetation.

Hamanasi is set on 45 acres amid a coastal forest and has a full-service restaurant, bar, pool, lush gardens and a PADI 5-star Marine Facility and dive program. Visitors are close to explore the Mayan ruins, Jaguar Preserve, caves, jungle rivers and rain forest waterfalls. It offers all-inclusive packages.

“The service is really amazing. We thought they had all been sent to charm school. We’ve recommended this place to our friends and even our enemies,” a visitor wrote according to TripAdvisor’s reviews.

Guests fly from the international airport to the Dangriga Airstrip, which takes approximately 20 minutes, typically in a 14-passenger plane. Staff will be waiting to greet guests and transfer them to the Hamanasi Resort.