This Caribbean Immigrant Designer Makes History With Clarks

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Fri. July 12, 2022: A Caribbean immigrant designer has made history by creating his own Clark’s silhouette – an exclusive shoe design with Clarks Originals and American designer Ronnie Fieg.

Trinidad-born designer Joshua Joseph of New York-based fashion brand, Rebels to Dons, created the Rebels to Dons x Clarks shoe, a maycliff mule that was released on July 2nd online.

It was also launched at an in-store event at menswear boutique Blue in Green. The Rebels to Dons x Clarks shoe is part of 8th street – the sub label by Kith founder Ronnie Fieg.

Joseph says he took inspiration from the late 1970s and 80s, when a new wave of Caribbean immigrants imported their distinctive fashion and eternal love for Clarks into New York City’s streetwear lexicon.

Honoring the two places that shaped him as a designer- he reimagined Fieg’s Clarks maycliffe into a mule, incorporating dynamic details that can morph into the wearer’s day-to-night flex.

Made of natural tan nubuck leather, the mule features hallmarks of the Clarks brand, from the crepe outsole to stitched upper detailing. Personalization comes courtesy of two removable fringed straps, one in a matching tan nubuck, and the other a nubuck brun.

These trimmed straps can be swapped or layered together. Flexibility to do whatever you want to suit your versatile lifestyle.

Inspired by the dreamers that characterize and underscore the mythology of New York City, Joseph reimagines streetwear styles that challenge the status quo of menswear and creates clothing for dreamers pursuing success on their own terms.

His collaboration with Clarks marks the next major chapter in the Caribbean’s storied relationship with the British brand.

For decades, Clarks Shoes remain the preferred footwear of island-born icons and iconoclasts. In turn, the brand has released many Caribbean-inspired collections over the years.

“It’s exciting to work with such a classic brand that has been a part of our culture for so long,” said Joseph via a press release. “And as the designer, I see this as an opportunity to give a sense of ownership to the people that truly embodied and embraced this brand so much.”

The Clarks Maycliffe mules are now available in store and online.

The closing event to celebrate the launch of the shoe will take place at Soho Beach House in Miami on July 30.