Thousands hit the streets for South Korea’s impeached ex-president Yoon 

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in South Korea to protest against the removal of former president Yoon Suk-yeol over his bungled martial law declaration.

South Korea’s Constitutional Court on Friday unanimously ruled to remove Yoon over the December 3 attempt to subvert civilian rule, triggering elections to be held by June after months of political turmoil.

A long wait for the court’s ruling had heightened tensions in the Asian nation, prompting far-right support for Yoon and weekly rival rallies in capital Seoul.

A new presidential election must be held within 60 days, according to the constitution. Until then, acting president Han Duck-soo will remain in Yoon’s position.

On Saturday, Yoon’s supporters took to the streets in the capital and braved the rain, chanting “Impeachment is invalid!” and “Nullify the snap election!”

“The Constitutional Court’s decision destroyed our country’s free democracy,” 26-year-old protester Yang Joo-young told AFP news agency.

“Speaking as someone in my 20s or 30s, I’m deeply worried about the future,” he added.

Advertisement

Yoon had defended his martial law attempt as necessary to root out “anti-state forces” and what he claimed were threats from North Korea.

On Friday, however, he said he would accept the court’s verdict.

“Dear citizens, it has been a great honour to be able to work for the Republic of Korea. I am deeply grateful to all of you who have supported and cheered for me, despite my many shortcomings,” he said.

While there were many scenes of jubilation in Seoul on Friday from those opposed to Yoon’s rule, with people hugging and crying after the ruling was delivered, Yoon had found backing from extreme religious figures and right-wing YouTubers who experts say used misinformation to court support for the former prosecutor.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Lee Jae-myung is seen as the frontrunner in the next election, experts say, and his party has taken a more conciliatory approach towards North Korea.

Some Yoon supporters, however, are worried about the prospect of a Lee presidency.

“I honestly believe South Korea is finished,” said pro-Yoon supporter Park Jong-hwan, 59. “It feels like we have already transitioned into a socialist, communist state.”